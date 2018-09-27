LSU teams up with Red Cross to provide Hurricane Florence disaster relief

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU athletics is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help provide disaster relief for the victims of Hurricane Florence.
Before the LSU football team takes the field to face Ole Miss on Saturday, Red Cross volunteers will be stationed outside Tiger Stadium accepting donations to support disaster relief efforts. They will be collecting donations from around 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
“LSU fans are always stepping up, and generously helping to care for our neighbors facing and recovering from disasters - especially across the SEC,” said Merri Alessi, chapter executive of the Red Cross in the Louisiana Capital Area. “We know we can count on Tiger fans again to support the on-going relief efforts for the citizens affected by Florence.”
According to the Red Cross, preliminary reports indicate Hurricane Florence may have affected 88,000 homes across the Carolinas and there is a threat of additional flooding.
Those unable to attend the game but still wanting to help can do so by visiting redcross.org.
You can also call 1-800-733-2767 or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
