LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Hammond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved in Hammond Thursday morning.
At approximately 12:44 AM, a trooper from Louisiana State Police Troop L conducted a traffic stop on North Oak St. at US 190 in Hammond.
According to the report, during the course of the stop a struggle ensued, resulting in the trooper discharging their service weapon, striking the suspect.
The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to North Oaks Health System in Hammond by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition.
According to State Police, shortly after arriving at the hospital, the suspect was pronounced deceased. The trooper was not injured.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Region I Detectives were contacted to investigate the officer involved shooting and gather all facts surrounding the incident.
This incident remains under investigation.
