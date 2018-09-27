Lobster Rolls Creole Style

In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, bring 2 gallons lightly salted water to a boil. Add lobsters and return to a boil. (NOTE: Lobsters should be completely covered by water.) Boil 6–8 minutes or until tails float. Using tongs, remove lobsters from water immediately to retain tenderness and allow to cool 10 minutes. When lobsters are cool, remove meat from tails, claws, and knuckles, discarding body and shells. Remove black vein from tails and discard. Remove cartilage from claw meat and discard. Chop tail and knuckle meat, reserving claw meat whole. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and tarragon. (NOTE: For a deeper New Orleans flavor, you may also wish to add ½ teaspoon Creole mustard to sauce.) Stir in celery and bell pepper, then fold in chopped lobster meat. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Cover and chill up to 4 hours. When ready to serve, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Butter inside of buns and toast in skillet approximately 2 minutes per side or until golden and heated through. Remove and set aside. Remove lobster salad from refrigerator and fold in 1 tablespoon chives. To assemble, evenly divide lobster salad among buns then garnish with remaining chives. Top each roll with 1 claw then serve immediately.