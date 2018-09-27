Law students start clothing drive for poor defendants

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two law students have started a clothing drive this year to help defendants with the East Baton Rouge Public Defender’s Office.
McKenzie Lemaire and a fellow student, both members of the American Constitution Society at LSU, worked at the office this summer and realized many defendants appear at hearings in their prison clothes because they cannot afford professional clothing.
“Often, they have to appear in court in their prison clothes,” LeMaire said. “And it doesn’t give the best first impression to the judge or to the jury. And it really does a lot of difference, showing up in prison orange, and showing up in a nice suit.”
Defendants who cannot afford an attorney of their own are represented by a public defender. The clothes donated to the drive will go to the public defender’s office for those defendants. People can drop off their new or lightly used clothing at the PILS Office on the first floor of the LSU Law Center. You can also contact Lemaire at mlemai3@lsu.edu to organize a pickup. The last day of the drive is Monday, October 15.
