Inmate charged with attempting to rape correctional officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have booked an inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) with attempted second degree rape after he reportedly attacked a female corrections officer Thursday morning.
Officials say the attack happened on Thursday, September 27 around 7 a.m. when Jeffery Ford, 34, allegedly came up behind a female officer, put her in a choke hold, and threw her to the ground. The officer fought against Ford as several other inmates jumped to assist her, subduing the inmate.
Ford is serving a 40-year sentence for a conviction on February 12, 2003 for attempted aggravated rape in Orleans Parish. His full term release date is June 6, 2042.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Ford is currently in administrative segregation pending the outcome of the investigation.
