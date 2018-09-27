Highway in WBR Parish dedicated to fallen officer killed in 2016

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Thursday was an emotional day for many in West Baton Rouge. A portion of Highway 415 was renamed in memory of Corporal Donna LeBlanc.
“It’s gonna' give my heart joy, because I knew what she stood for,” said Sally Weems, LeBlanc’s mother.
“This is going to be a memory for Donna, that patrolled most her life on these highways right through here on these Highways 415. The least we could do to keep her alive in the walls of Heaven is to name this road after her in her honor,” said Sheriff Mike Cazes.
Plenty of family and friends came out for the ceremony along the highway Thursday morning. LeBlanc and her daughter, Carli Jo, were killed in Pointe Coupee Parish in 2016 by a neighbor.
