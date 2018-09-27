High school football player accused of raping LSU student on campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 17-year-old high school football player is facing a second degree rape charge after he reportedly raped an LSU student on the campus on September 6.
LSU Police Department officials say on September 13, they were made aware of an alleged sexual assault. The victim, an LSU student, says on the night of September 6 between 8:15 and 8:40 p.m., she was sexually assaulted by Jacobi Bellazin, who is not an LSU student, in the gravel parking lot north of the intersection of Aster and Alaska streets on the school’s campus.
The victim claims she and Bellazin arranged to meet and he agreed to pick her up from her dorm room on campus. The victim says she told Bellazin she did not want to have sex with him, to which Bellazin reportedly responded, “that’s fine."
The victim goes on to say once Bellazin picked her up behind her dorm, they drove to the gravel parking lot. She says once in the lot, Bellazin began kissing her and tried to unbuckle her seat belt. In the report, the victim states she tried to push Bellazin away and asked him to stop, but that he reportedly ignored her requests. At that point, the victim says Bellazin took her phone away from her and put it out of her reach under the driver's seat.
The report goes on to say the victim claims Bellazin then climbed on top of her and pinned her down, choking her. She claims he then forcefully pulled her shorts off, which she tried to resist, but was unsuccessful. The victim claims Bellazin then went on to rape her for several minutes.
When Bellazin was done, the victim says he got back into the driver’s seat, she pulled her shorts back on, and Bellazin dropped her off back at her dorm around 8:40 p.m.
As officials questioned the victim about the incident, she also advised Bellazin had reportedly forced her to perform oral sex on him before the alleged rape.
Officials say surveillance footage on LSU’s campus confirmed the victim’s account of events in regards to the timing. The victim was able to positively identify Bellazin in a driver’s license photo as the person who sexually assaulted her.
Bellazin was arrested Wednesday, September 26 and charged with second degree rape. Bellazin is a wide receiver for Livonia High School.
