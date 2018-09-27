5 former deputies, 16 inmates suspected of rape, beating in Washington Parish jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police said that at least 21 people are accused in the attack of two inmates in Washington Parish Jail. Five of the suspects are former deputies.
Through an investigation, troopers discovered evidence that between July 26 and Sept. 5, five WPSO correctional deputies and several inmates were involved in the beating of an inmate and separate rape of another inmate.
Based on the evidence obtained, troopers secured arrest warrants for the suspects involved.
On Sept. 27, the following individuals were booked without incident into the Washington Parish Jail on the related felony charges:
22-year-old former deputy Frank Smith of Ponchatoula
· Malfeasance in office, Aggravated second degree battery, second degree battery
21-year-old former deputy Elliot Smith of Mandeville
· Malfeasance in office, Aggravated second degree battery
19-year-old former deputy Austin Rogers of Franklinton
· Malfeasance in office, Principal to aggravated second degree battery
48-year-old former deputy Pam Willis of Tylertown, MS
· Malfeasance in office
29-year-old former deputy John Donaldson of Franklinton
· Malfeasance in office
19-year-old Samuel White of Bogalusa (inmate)
· First degree rape, Simple battery
38-year-old Toby Walker of Bogalusa (inmate)
· First degree rape, Simple battery
Nine additional inmates were arrested and have been booked into the Washington Parish Jail for simple battery:
- 24-year-old Yamarai Brumfield of Bogalusa
- 41-year-old Charles Ross of Bogalusa
- 19-year-old Latrevious Lucas of Bogalusa
- 25-year-old Javontay Owens of Bogalusa
- 27-year-old Andre Lucas of Bogalusa
- 25-year-old Russell Daniels of Franklinton
- 23-year-old Dakeithan Matthews of Bogalusa
- 27-year-old Tremale Jenkins of Franklinton
- 19-year-old Tyreef Williams of Bogalusa
Troopers have secured arrest warrants for Simple battery on the remaining five inmates:
- 18-year-old Eddie Jackson of Bogalusa
- 26-year-old Quenterrious McGowan of Angie
- 19-year-old Kevin Crutchfield of Bogalusa
- 32-year-old Deonta Lee of Franklinton
- 17-year-old Jackie Spikes of Angie
“In early September I learned of an incident in the jail that I believed merited immediate investigation,” stated Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “To ensure a thorough and balanced independent investigation, I contacted both Louisiana State Police and the FBI. With our full cooperation, each agency investigated the incident, resulting in numerous state arrest warrants. I am grateful for the thorough investigative work performed by our fellow law enforcement agencies.”
Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident should contact Louisiana State Police Region I Detectives at 985-542-4182.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.