FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather pattern continues

The good news is none of the past few days have been all-day washouts, and that will continue to be the story right through the weekend. The bad news is we do not see any days any time soon where it’s dry for everyone. In fact, the forecast calls for scattered to numerous, mainly afternoon t-showers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too. Get ready to dodge the rains each day. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 50 percent or better for Friday and Saturday with those percentages running at 60 percent for Sunday.