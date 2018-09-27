FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather pattern continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We just can’t seem to get out from under this rainy weather pattern.
The good news is none of the past few days have been all-day washouts, and that will continue to be the story right through the weekend. The bad news is we do not see any days any time soon where it’s dry for everyone. In fact, the forecast calls for scattered to numerous, mainly afternoon t-showers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too. Get ready to dodge the rains each day. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 50 percent or better for Friday and Saturday with those percentages running at 60 percent for Sunday.
The WAFB Storm Team forecast calls for low clouds and patchy fog, plus a shower or two to kick off Friday morning. Of note, however, is many WAFB neighborhoods could start the day in the upper 60s. While that could hardly be considered a cool front, it will be the first time this September, and the first time since early June, when the temperature at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport dipped below 70°. Normally, Baton Rouge would have ten or more mornings during September when the low dropped below 70°.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for Friday and the weekend, but afternoon rains will likely result in temperature drops during the mid to late afternoons.
The WAFB extended forecast sets rain chances at 40 percent for Monday followed by 30 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday. Many WAFB neighborhoods will be flirting with highs near 90° during the first part of the week too.
The Storm Team forecast gets even drier into the middle of next week, yet we continue to wait on that first significant cool front to move into the WAFB viewing area. The way it looks right now, that may not happen through the next ten days.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kirk is working its way across the Lesser Antilles and will roll into the central Caribbean later Thursday night. Increasing westerly wind shear will result in the collapse of Kirk during the weekend. And in the north-central Atlantic, the remnants of Leslie appear to be on the cusp of returning to either sub-tropical or tropical storm strength in the next 24 hours. Fortunately, Leslie will be of no threat to land.
