FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light rain possible, cooler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Areas of rain started early Wednesday. However, there is not as much coverage Thursday morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
We’ll still keep the potential for more wet weather in the range of 60 percent chance later in the day. In the meantime, the scan is relatively quiet but you may encounter a few areas of light rain during your early commute. Under mostly cloudy skies, our high will, once again, only reach the mid-80s.
Overnight, a few scattered showers will be possible. There will also be the possibility for patchy fog and the low will dip into the lower 70s. Friday, as we wrap up another work/school week, scattered rain will pop up on Doppler, with 40 percent coverage of showers/storms generally during the afternoon hours and a high of 86.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.