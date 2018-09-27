Downtown BR seeing new developments, including revitalization of historic hotel

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The growth going on in downtown Baton Rouge is undeniable.
“We work very closely with the property owners and the investors,” says Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District (DDD). “They are the ones making the magic happen down here.”
The last several years, investors have been spending their money east of I-10. New businesses are popping up in old buildings at a rapid rate. Renovations to the Electric Depot on Government Street are finishing up, there are talks of a hostel on 19th Street, while there are ongoing efforts to redo the Lincoln Theatre. Business owners are widening the scope of downtown.
“What it’s doing is creating a lot of amenities and a lot of services that you have here for people that live downtown,” Rhorer said.
With those new developments, interest to help liven up the area continues to build. “It’s coming back and I wanted to be part of that honestly,” said Solomon Carter, Carter the new owner of the historic Lincoln Hotel on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. “I like the walkable, bikeable, diverse neighborhoods that are merchant districts in Baton Rouge."
Rhorer says when developers put stock into existing buildings, it not only helps refresh an area, it’s a great savings for the city. “You don’t have to build roads and sewers. It already exists. It’s revitalization that’s occurring," he said.
The Lincoln Hotel was once a popular stop in town for African Americans during segregation. Carter, who has developed many residential properties around Baton Rouge, is looking to create a community and bring life back to that part of town. “It’s about bridging north and south Baton Rouge,” Carter said. “You’ve got to have an area that is diverse that brings people onto the streets and gets people excited. We don’t have that right now.”
Pretty soon, construction will begin to remove the broken windows and graffiti from the 13,000 square foot hotel and transform it into an apartment complex by next year.
“There’s so much embodied energy on the bricks, you can really feel it when you are there,” Carter said. “The amount of work we’re going to have to do to it is minor compared to what you’d actually think.”
The DDD says they’re hitting the tip of the iceberg when it comes to development and hopes the community seeing their vision will help make it happen.
“When you start stabilizing an area and putting residential in here, then all of a sudden, you’re changing the part for other things to happen,” Rhorer said. “Where there are retail sales and support services, it has a huge economic impact.”
Carter purchased the Lincoln Hotel from the Dumas family for $400,000 in 2017. Renovating the hotel into a 13-unit apartment complex, in addition to bringing back the dining hall, is expected to cost around $1 million, Carter says.
The owner says he’s now looking to bid out the project, hopeful construction will begin by the end of the year.
