District judge sets hearing for Monday for Prairieville daycare

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A hearing has been set for Monday, October 1 for a district court judge to decide whether to allow owners of a Prairieville daycare to stay open, despite a state order that they must shut down.
The Louisiana Department of Education on Tuesday ordered Alphabet Soup Learning Center to shut immediately. However, the owners ignored that order and vowed to appeal the decision.
The next step in the appeals process is to have the case heard by a district court judge. Jill Craft, the attorney representing the daycare, requested next Monday’s hearing before a district court judge. Craft wants the judge to issue a stay, preventing the daycare from being closed until the next step of the appeals process is conducted.
The state revoked the daycare’s license last February, claiming the business had “a history of noncompliance,” according to a news release from the state.
The daycare owners allege the state unfairly targeted their facility and piled on random and unfair citations against them after they complained about how one particular state inspector was conducting inspections. In revoking the license last February, the Louisiana Department of Education claimed that Alphabet Soup threatened the “health and well-being” of the children there. The owners of the daycare were allowed to remain open while they appealed the February decision to the state’s Division of Administrative Law (DAL).
The DAL is a state administrative hearings panel that settles disputes between state agencies and the citizens they regulate by assigning the case to an independent Administrative Law Judge to decide.
The State Department of Education said the center had over-medicated a child and had more than 70 other deficiencies dating back two years including “insufficient child-to-staff ratios, supervision and documentation.” Regarding the child who was allegedly over-medicated, Craft said they showed proof during the appeal hearing that the parents of the child had altered the form and that daycare workers had done nothing wrong. Craft added the state seized surveillance videos from inside the daycare and reviewed a period of multiple weeks of videos in coming up with many of the nearly 70 other alleged deficiencies they cited.
“They used the videotapes to review days and weeks worth of tapes to go back and write her up,” Craft said. “A majority of the videotapes contained only partial views, yet they relied on those tapes to come up with their claims. Then, at trial they did not produce any videotapes.”
Craft stated part of her appeal to Tuesday’s decision will also focus on the fact that the judge who oversaw the start of the appeal resigned before making a decision. The case was transferred to another judge, who reviewed the previous testimony and then issued a decision Tuesday.
“This is a daycare center that has operated for a very long time without incident. They have faithfully served the children of Ascension Parish and pray they will be given the opportunity to continue to do so,” Craft explained.
Alphabet Soup opened in 2002.
