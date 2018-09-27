Disney to offer cruises out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Disney Wonder will offer Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from New Orleans starting in 2020.
Passengers can choose from six different cruises during the limited-time season. They will include four, six and seven-night Western Caribbean voyages, a seven-night Bahama cruise, and a 14-night Panama Canal trip, according to reports.
“This marks the first time Disney Cruise Line will have a home port in Louisiana. Not only will this provide families from the region with the magic of having a Disney cruise ship in their own backyard, but it will also draw families from farther away to discover this incredible city before they set sail," Disney Cruise said in a statement.
Bookings are set to open in October. The cruises are scheduled from February through March.
