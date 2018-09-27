Detectives with LSP investigate trooper-involved shooting that left suspect dead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A struggle between a suspect and a trooper with Louisiana State Police resulted in the death of the suspect early Thursday morning, according to LSP.
Sr. Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said it happened on North Oak Street at US 190 in Hammond around 12:45 a.m. Dwight reported the trooper was not injured.
Dwight said the unidentified trooper discharged their service weapon and the suspect was hit. He added the suspect was taken to North Oaks Health System in Hammond by ambulance in critical condition and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Detectives with Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Region I are in charge of the ongoing investigation.
