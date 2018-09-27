Deputies: Homeowner arrested after shooting would-be intruder

Deputies: Homeowner arrested after shooting would-be intruder
FILE PHOTO: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (Facebook Photo)
September 27, 2018 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:15 AM

BALDWIN, LA (WAFB) - Authorities reported a homeowner was arrested after allegedly shooting a man trying to break into his home Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Martin Willis, 39, of Baldwin, was booked on a charge of possession of an unregistered illegal firearm.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Chitimacha Trail in Baldwin just before 4:30 p.m.

Detectives said their investigation revealed Willis shot a would-be intruder during an attempted home invasion.

According to deputies, the man who was shot remains hospitalized. His condition was not released.

SMPSO said Willis was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Officials added the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.