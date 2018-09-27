Catholic church re-purposing Phi Delta Theta fraternity house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on LSU’s campus now has a new purpose.
“It is a place of redemption for me, a place of growth, and a place of transformation, even,” LSU student and new house tenant, Michael Vu, said.
Christ the King Catholic Church (CTK) is now subleasing the building to house about a dozen young men. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity was kicked out of the house and off campus after police arrested a number of members for the alleged hazing death of freshman pledge, Maxwell Gruver, in 2017.
“It’s definitely allowed me to see how the Lord works,” Vu said. “This wasn’t what it is now.”
CTK pastor, Andrew Merrick, says church administrators began talking about pursuing the property shortly after Gruver’s death. By August of 2018, tenants were moving into the renovated home. Merrick says he wants the home to be a place for growth and fellowship for young men.
“If the Lord doesn’t build the home, in vain do the builders labor,” Merrick said, quoting a psalm. “We told the Lord, ‘If this is your project, then you make it happen.’”
The church cleaned the building and re-purposed some of the rooms. It now has a chapel, library, nearly ten bedrooms, and a large common area with a kitchen and donated furniture. The tenants pay rent, and there are a pair of house managers who hold Bible studies and conduct accountability meetings.
Hanging on the wall in the hallway is a list of things for the tenants to consider in their prayers. Max Gruver’s name is near the top.
“We pray for its old members, especially Max Gruver, whose unfortunate tragedy blessed us with this house," Vu said. “I’m reminded constantly to pray for the formation of old fraternity members. I think very often about who they were and where they are now.”
Merrick says the Gruvers were pleased with the church’s plans for the home. He says Phi Delta Theta was also happy to have the home put to use.
“The Lord takes our sufferings, defeats, and weaknesses and turns them into a place of victory,” Vu said. “Life shouldn’t rest in the past. It should move forward and look forward.”
