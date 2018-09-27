Breast cancer survivors model bras on stage for Bust Breast Cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Breast cancer survivors walked the catwalk Wednesday night modeling bras designed and decorated by local artists during a fashion show at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. .
This is the sixth year for the event, founded by Heather Kleinpeter.
For the first time in the shows history, every single model, all 28 of them, were breast cancer survivors.
“The money raised has been able to purchase a new mammography coach with a 3D mammogram machine which is amazing. It’s a much faster process and more accurate. So that’s wonderful. They’re saving more lives,” said Kleinpeter.
Woman’s Hospital’s annual “Bust Breast Cancer” event raises money for Woman’s Breast Cancer Out Reach program which includes funding for screening and cancer support.
“I hope they’re empowered when they see all these women take the stage. It’s very moving when you see that many women of all ages, ethnicities. It’s a beautiful thing to see us all surviving this horrible disease,” said Angela Ray, breast cancer survivor and Bust Breast Cancer model.
Four judges were comparing the artists bras with a set of unique criteria, from “Breast Overall” to “Most Mammorable.” Mostly the judges were looking for originality and creativity.
