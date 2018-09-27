Ascension Parish teachers, students getting to use commercial-grade technology

School is well underway at Dutchtown Middle, but on this day, teachers from across the parish are the ones learning. Their lesson is linked to a brand new, high-tech 3D printer. STEM elective teacher, Stephanie Gaspard, and others are using a software called 3D IronCAD to design models that will be manufactured in the classroom. “We are able to put the kids to a challenge to create something and they can get into the 3D software and be able to make that prototype,” Gaspard said.