5 arrested in drug bust in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of five people in a recent drug bust.
Officials say detectives received info that Kevin Lazo was in possession of a large amount of illegal drugs. Detectives followed Lazo to a parking lot, where he reportedly met with additional people in a car. Detectives approached Lazo’s vehicle and reportedly discovered more than a pound of marijuana.
Detectives then reportedly found methamphetamine, heroin, and a stolen firearm in the other car, which was occupied by Irvin Green, Dominique Poulos, and Jon Miller. All four people were placed under arrest at the time. While placing them under arrest, deputies say Green managed to escaped his handcuffs and tried to run away, but was quickly apprehended.
As the investigation went on, a search warrant was executed at Lazo’s home, where another person, identified as Raelynn Guitreau, and two juveniles, were present in the house. Detectives reportedly found marijuana, more than 1,000 Xanax pills, about 180 Adderall pills, another stolen firearm, various drug paraphernalia, and $14,000 in cash. Officials also seized Lazo’s vehicle and motorcycle.
The two juveniles who were in the house were placed into the custody of their guardians. Guitreau was arrested.
The five people arrested are charged as follows:
Kevin Lazo, 23, of Geismar - Bond set at $215,000
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute Xanax
- Possession with the intent to distribute Adderall
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a weapon (2 counts)
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of juveniles (2 counts)
- Distribution of marijuana
- Distribution of Xanax
Irvin Green, 20, of Missouri City, Texas - Bond set at $160,000
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
- Simple escape
- Distribution of marijuana
Dominique Poulos, 20, of Fresno, Texas - Bond set at $140,000
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
Jon Miller, 21, of Baton Rouge - Bond set at $190,000
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
Raelynn Guitreau, 21, of Geismar - Bond set at $120,000
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute Xanax
- Possession with the intent to distribute Adderall
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of juveniles (2 counts)
All five people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Bonds were set by Judge Stromberg.
