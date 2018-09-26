Woman arrested for allegedly setting house on fire with woman, child inside

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to a home with a woman and her child inside after the two got into an argument, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reports.
Officials with BRFD say on Tuesday, September 25 around 9:45 p.m., firefighters were called out to a home in the 1100 block of Charles T. Smith Street. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the porch of the home, which was occupied by a woman and her child. Officials say about $2,000 worth of damage was done to the house.
A fire investigator was called out to the scene and determined the cause was arson.
The woman in the home says she and Stephanie Rogers were having a verbal argument when Rogers set a bag on fire and threw it under the house. The victim says she then chased Rogers away from the house, but that she returned a few minutes later and threw another bag on fire onto the porch.
The victim was able to positively identify Rogers to investigators. Rogers was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson.
