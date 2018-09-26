3 wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from Academy Sports

On September 23, EBRSO deputies were called out to the store about a theft. When deputies got there, they were told three people (one man and two women) entered the store and grabbed an Under Armor backpack. The women reportedly stood at the door as lookouts as the man walked to the Adidas section of the store and began stuffing the backpack with merchandise. The three then ran into the parking lot towards a silver Honda Accord and fled the scene.