3 wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from Academy Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three people, accused of stealing merchandise from Academy Sports on Industriplex Boulevard on two separate occasions.
On September 23, EBRSO deputies were called out to the store about a theft. When deputies got there, they were told three people (one man and two women) entered the store and grabbed an Under Armor backpack. The women reportedly stood at the door as lookouts as the man walked to the Adidas section of the store and began stuffing the backpack with merchandise. The three then ran into the parking lot towards a silver Honda Accord and fled the scene.
Then on September 26, officials say the same three people returned to the store and stole clothing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.