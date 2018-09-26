88th Miss Southern to be crowned Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Continuing a special Homecoming tradition, the 88th Miss Southern University will be crowned Wednesday.
The ceremony will be held Wednesday, September 26 at 7 p.m. at the FG Clark Activity Center. This year’s theme is “The Empire’s New Reign.”
This year’s Miss Southern, Darby A. Smith, 22, is the daughter of Xochi and Shawn Richardson and Marlon Smith. Born in Shreveport, Smith is majoring in business marketing with a concentration in sales. The school says her “charismatic character, commitment, leadership, and dedication” have been remarkable throughout her college career.
Smith has interned with Walmart, New Orleans Tourism, New Orleans Convention Company Inc., and Onyx Television Network. She has also been a member of several clubs and organizations, including The Collegiate 100 Women and the Human Jukebox Media Team. Smith was also Miss Senior 2017-18.
Throughout her time at SU, Smith has continued the Miss Southern Sisters' legacy by working alongside the St. Jude Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association. She says she’d also like to build more connections between undergrad students and alumni. Smith is also passionate about helping student entrepreneurs and helping the school with recruitment and student retention.
Smith’s plans after graduating include working in the media and entertainment industries while mentoring youth in networking and entrepreneurial skills.
Expected to attend the ceremony are other Louisiana university campus queens, SU board members, and various community leaders. The event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.