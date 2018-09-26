Southern celebrates Homecoming Week 2018

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | September 26, 2018 at 4:15 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 4:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern University is celebrating its annual Homecoming events September 23 through September 29 on campus and around Baton Rouge.

Events include concerts, community service, and alumni networking.

The coronation for Darby A. Smith, the 88th Miss Southern University, will be held Wednesday.

The annual Homecoming concert will follow on Thursday. It will feature Yo Gotti, Money Bag, and Avant.

The annual parade will roll Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Southern Jaguars will face the Alcorn State Braves in A.W. Mumford Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to wear white.

