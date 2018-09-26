Pointe Coupee officials warn residents of man pretending to be stock broker

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say is acting as a stock broker and stealing money from people.
The man’s name is Anthony Colley of Lottie, Louisiana. Sheriff’s office officials say they’ve spoken to numerous victims, who say Colley scammed them out of money while operating under the company name, Goodfaith Services, llc. He has allegedly lied to many victims in Pointe Coupee Parish, as well as other parishes and states.
Anyone who “invested” money with Colley should contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 225-638-5445.
