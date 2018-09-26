New Orleans man sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man from New Orleans has been sentenced to federal prison for a conviction involving the conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports on Wednesday, September 26, Udraka Roberts-Bey, 28, was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months (105 months) in jail. He is also required to serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.
DOJ officials say Roberts-Bey and another individual conspired to recruit at 15-year-old female to engage in prostitution for their benefit at their pay-for-sex enterprises in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Roberts-Bey promoted the prostitution business by using the website Backpage.
“This conviction and sentence reflects how seriously we in the federal system treat these types of despicable acts. The message is simple: Those who prey upon minors in an effort to lure them into prostitution and human trafficking will be dealt with harshly by my office. I commend the outstanding efforts of the prosecutors and our federal, state, and local partners who collaborated on this very important matter,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
