Mother of paralyzed former Southern football player reflects on 3-year anniversary of the injury

Tanisha Deans-Gales and Devon Gales
By Josh Auzenne | September 26, 2018 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The mother of a Southern University football player who was paralyzed during a game in 2015 shared a heartfelt Facebook post on the anniversary of the incident.

Tanisha Deans-Gales, mother of Devon Gales, thanked all of those who have helped her family since the injury.

Her post says:

Exactly 3 years ago today, my life drastically changed! Although tragedy struck, triumph encompassed the circumstances! I continue to be eternally grateful to God for all that he has done and continues to do in my life! Out of all that I have endured throughout this journey God still remains in control! And because he does, my son has made tremendous progress! To my Shepherd family, Dawg Nation, Jaguar family, Louisiana and Texas family, I thank you for all that you have done to help us along the way. Last but not least I want to thank my husband, Donny, for all the sacrifices made while being separated from your family, to continue to work to provide for us and trusting your family in the hands of others! This struggle is real but Im so glad that God has not left me through it all! Please continue to pray for my baby as he continues his WALK of faith! Be blessed! GALES33
Tanisha Deans-Gales and Devon Gales (Facebook)

