MISSING AND ENDANGERED: Mother, 2 kids last seen Sept. 13
By Rachael Thomas | September 25, 2018 at 7:52 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A mother and her two children are missing, says the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Trenea Mellion, 28, and her two children, Z’Nya Mellion, 8-year-old female, and DeLawrence Mellion, 3-year-old male, were last seen on September 13 at 700 N 17th St.

Z'Nya, 8, and DeLawrence, 3, Mellion (EBRSO)

Officials say Trenea has a medical condition and is off her medication. She is driving a burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with Louisiana license plate 563 AQT.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 225-389-5000.

