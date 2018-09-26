Man found guilty of murdering wife in 2016

PALMETTO, LA (WAFB) - A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife in 2016, reports KATC.
Wednesday, Sam Clark was found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly Perkins Clark. Kimberly was 27-years-old when she was shot twice in the head. Her body was then dumped into a canal. She had four children.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Sam, 52, was initially charged with second degree murder. His sentencing has been set for October 25. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.