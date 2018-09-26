LSU defense prepares for Ole Miss and NWO in Gold Game

“Blitzing everybody; just blitzing all 11 ... Nah, I’m just playing," said White. “But the key to getting to him this week is whatever Coach [Dave] Aranda says, executing your one-on-ones. Coach O has been preaching one-on-ones for a while now and making the quarterback uncomfortable so he can make some bad throws and we can get like seven picks this game, because I know they want to throw the ball to their talented wide receivers.”