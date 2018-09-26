LSU defense prepares for Ole Miss and NWO in Gold Game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After taking over for Hugh Freeze as the interim head coach of Ole Miss last season, Matt Luke is now in his first full year as the Rebels' permanent head coach.
Ole Miss is off to a 3-1 start this season, but its one loss was quite embarrassing. The Rebels got hammered at home by No. 1 Alabama by the score of 62-7. This weekend, they come to Baton Rouge hoping to delight their fans with an upset of No. 5 LSU. Luke was very complementary of the Tigers on both sides of the ball.
“Very good on all three levels of defense; very good up front, really good linebackers, really long in the secondary,” said Luke. "On offense, they’re big up front. I think [Joe] Burrow does a nice job managing the game. He’s a capable passer. They hit you vertically and they’ve got two really big backs.”
The Tigers were back on the practice field Tuesday afternoon under gray skies, working to stay humble and hopefully boast a 5-0 record by the time Sunday rolls around.
The LSU defensive backs are preparing for an Ole Miss passing attack that’s averaging 348 yards per game through the air. Senior quarterback Jordan Ta’amu will chuck the football all over the place to wide receivers like Damarkus Lodge, A.J. Brown, and D.K. Metcalf - known as the NWO (Nasty Wide Outs). And, as LSU discovered last season, Ta’amu can take off and run if the pocket breaks down.
So, how should LSU approach this defensively? Junior linebacker Devin White has the answer.
“Blitzing everybody; just blitzing all 11 ... Nah, I’m just playing," said White. “But the key to getting to him this week is whatever Coach [Dave] Aranda says, executing your one-on-ones. Coach O has been preaching one-on-ones for a while now and making the quarterback uncomfortable so he can make some bad throws and we can get like seven picks this game, because I know they want to throw the ball to their talented wide receivers.”
“With his feet, he’s a great quarterback; he can stretch plays with his feet," added cornerback Greedy Williams. “Make the D-line contain him and have tight coverage on the wide receivers. Make him take the sack.”
It will be the Gold Game for LSU Saturday evening in Death Valley and it should be a late night, with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff and the amount of times Ole Miss might throw the ball.
