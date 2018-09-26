Louisiana has highest rates of newborns with syphilis, reports say

The CDC reports, it is possible that a baby born with congenital syphilis won’t have any symptoms at birth, highlighting the importance of preventative care. The CDC recommends that women discuss any new or unusual physical symptoms they are experiencing, as well as any drugs/medicines they’re using, and whether they have new or multiple sex partners. Even if a woman has been tested for syphilis in the past, they should be tested again when they become pregnant and frequently throughout pregnancy in case they are infected after the test.