2 killed, child critical in high-speed crash in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two people were killed and a child was critically injured in a high-speed crash in St. Bernard Tuesday night.
Around 5:45 p.m. State Police was notified of a fatal crash on LA 46 at Meraux Lane.
According to State Police, the crash claimed the lives of 43 year-old David Will Jr. and 27 year-old Stephanie Taylor, both of St. Bernard, LA.
The Troopers’ initial investigation indicated that Will was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion north on LA 46 at a high rate of speed.
Will lost control of the vehicle, crossed the southbound lane of LA 46 and struck a tree.
According to the report, will was pronounced dead on the scene.
Taylor was transported to University Medical Center where she later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
There was a 6-year-old passenger in the rear seat of the Ford who was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.Speed is a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time; toxicology results are pending an autopsy.
All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, however the 6-year-old was not utilizing a child safety seat and troopers suspect the child was not wearing the seat belt properly.
The crash remains under investigation.
