Is someone calling you from (727) 339-5272?

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports having received several complaints Tuesday from residents who got calls from the telephone number (727) 339-5272.
The caller pretends to be with the IRS and, demands payment for unpaid fines on late taxes and threatens arrest if the call taker fails to comply, authorities said.
“Deputies have determined these calls to be a SCAM!!!! Do not give personal information over the phone,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
If you think or know you owe taxes, call the IRS toll-free at (800) 829-1040. IRS employees at that number can help with the issue.
The Sheriff’s Office says the IRS never will call to demand immediate payment.
Nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a letter.
