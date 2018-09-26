Independent Party now officially recognized in Louisiana

“The league will be actively educating voters across the state in the months ahead regarding all their options as we continue our robust efforts to register new voters and engage existing ones in upcoming elections. Answers to frequently asked questions about upcoming dates, including registration deadlines, timelines, and guidelines for early voting can be found on our website at www.lwvofla.org. A voters guide to candidates for office statewide and in Orleans and Baton Rouge parishes has been posted there as well,” said Carol Deville, president of LWV.