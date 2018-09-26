Independent Party now officially recognized in Louisiana

(WAFB) - In 2018, a revised statute officially recognized the Independent Party of Louisiana as a state affiliate of the national organization, reports the League of Women Voters of Louisiana (LWV).
Now, those who select Independent as their party preference when registering will be considered members of the Independent Party of Louisiana. Since the state has open primaries, with the exception of presidential primaries, this change will not affect the upcoming election in November. However, in future presidential primaries, voters registered as Independent can select candidates running for that party, but not candidates of any other party.
Voters can change party at any time by filling out a change of party form with local registrar of voters, or online via the secretary of state’s website at geauxvote.com. With the addition of the Independent Party, there are now five parties in Louisiana, the others being Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and the Green Party. Those who wish to register with no affiliation should designate “No Party” on the form.
“The league will be actively educating voters across the state in the months ahead regarding all their options as we continue our robust efforts to register new voters and engage existing ones in upcoming elections. Answers to frequently asked questions about upcoming dates, including registration deadlines, timelines, and guidelines for early voting can be found on our website at www.lwvofla.org. A voters guide to candidates for office statewide and in Orleans and Baton Rouge parishes has been posted there as well,” said Carol Deville, president of LWV.
The fall election will be held November 6. The deadline to register in person is October 9, while the online deadline is October 16.
