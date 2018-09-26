3 games this weekend that will help shape the SEC race

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is already week five of the 2018 football season and this weekend includes three big conference matchups that will begin to separate the contenders and pretenders.
SEC Game of the Week: Gators head coach Dan Mullen returns to Starkville for the first time after leaving Miss. State for Florida.
Honorable Mentions: South Carolina at Kentucky and Ole Miss at LSU.
SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE:
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-2) at Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) , 11 a.m. • SEC Network, Tuscaloosa, Al • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Arkansas (1-3, 0-1 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 11 a.m. • ESPN, Arlington, TX • AT&T Stadium
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC), 2:30 p.m. • CBS, Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Southern Miss (2-1) at Auburn (3-1, 1-1 SEC), Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Tennessee State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel, Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC), 5 p.m. • ESPN, Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC), 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network, Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC), 8:15 p.m. • ESPN, Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Open Date: Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
