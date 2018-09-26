Free community health event planned for Ascension Parish

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales, along with the Gonzales Area Foundation, is providing free, convenient access to a host of cancer screenings at its second annual Live Well Ascension event.
Live Well Ascension will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales.
Other health screenings, food and entertainment will also be available at no cost. Cancer screenings will include breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin and blood pressure and glucose checks.
LIVE WELL ASCENSION
- Saturday, Oct. 27
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- Gonzales
“More and more, we are seeing that certain barriers to care exist in local communities, and unfortunately, a lack of access to healthcare can result in cancers going undetected,” said Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education for the Cancer Center. “Events like Live Well Ascension provide us the opportunity to offer early detection and education for the local community in a fun and accessible environment.”
“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer, especially in a close-knit community like Gonzales,” said DeEtte DeArmond, a founding member of the Gonzales Area Foundation.
“We’re thrilled to be able to once again provide potentially life-saving services to our community members. And we couldn’t do it without the generous Ascension Parish community.”
Since 2010, the Cancer Center has provided more than one-thousand cancer screenings in Ascension Parish, and diagnosed 9 cancers.
In addition to the health aspects of the event, Live Well Ascension will consist of activities for the whole family at no cost, including food, entertainment, children’s activities, door prizes and giveaways – even a FitBit from the Gonzales Area Foundation.
All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only.
To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening at the event, please call 225-215-1234. All other screenings are open to the public and do not require an appointment.
For additional information, please visit https://marybird.org/livewell.
