FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Showers, Cooler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As you head out on this Wednesday morning, there’s more activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar than in the past few mornings.
Most of the rainfall is concentrated along the coastal communities but more showers are beginning to push northward into the viewing area. So, expect scattered showers this morning, some occurring during the early drive.
There is a 40 percent to 50 percent coverage that will most certainly increase to a 70 percent to 80 percent coverage later in the day. It will be somewhat cooler due to the clouds and wet weather, with the afternoon high topping out in the low to mid-80s.
Overnight, scattered showers will linger and the low will dip into the lower 70s. Thursday, expect continued “umbrella weather,” with rain/storms likely. There will be a 70 percent coverage and a high in the mid-80s.
