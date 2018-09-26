FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy end to week, weekend

It may not be quite as wet during Friday and the coming weekend, but rain chances are still posted above normal for this time of year. The First Alert Forecast has daily rain probabilities at 50 to 60 percent for Friday, 60 percent for Saturday, and 50 percent or better for Sunday. Daybreak temperatures will be around 70° to the lower 70s for all three days for most of the WAFB area, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for all three days. Even with those elevated probabilities, cumulative rain totals through Sunday are expected to be under 1.5” to 2” for just about all of the WAFB region.