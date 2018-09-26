FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy end to week, weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday afternoon wasn’t as rainy as anticipated, but we don’t expect to be as lucky for Thursday.
Thursday morning will start with a few showers and some patches of fog, as well as a morning low around 70° to the low 70s across metro Baton Rouge. Rains will pick up through the morning into the afternoon, with rain chances for the day at 70 percent. While it will not be an all-day washout, clouds and passing showers will keep highs on Thursday in the low 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
It may not be quite as wet during Friday and the coming weekend, but rain chances are still posted above normal for this time of year. The First Alert Forecast has daily rain probabilities at 50 to 60 percent for Friday, 60 percent for Saturday, and 50 percent or better for Sunday. Daybreak temperatures will be around 70° to the lower 70s for all three days for most of the WAFB area, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for all three days. Even with those elevated probabilities, cumulative rain totals through Sunday are expected to be under 1.5” to 2” for just about all of the WAFB region.
We continue to patiently wait for that first significant cool down and run of dry weather. Unfortunately, we keep pushing the arrival time back further and further.
Our current extended forecast keeps scattered rains (40 percent) in the outlook for Monday and Tuesday. It gets drier after that, with rain chances at 20 percent or less for the rest of the work week. And maybe, just maybe, we could see temperatures in the Capital City dip below 70° by the following weekend too.
In the tropics, Kirk has made a recovery as a tropical storm east of the Lesser Antilles, but is expected to dissipate across the Caribbean. We continue to watch the remnants of Leslie in the central Atlantic for potential re-development, but it will be no threat to land. And along the North Carolina coast, Invest 98L is expected to merge with a front and remain at sea as it moves up the western Atlantic.
