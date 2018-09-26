EBRSO deputies to get Angel Armor vests that protect against rifle, AK-47 rounds

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Angel Armor vests are a first of their kind and meant to protect first responders from rifle and AK-47 rounds.
“The movement is to make sure that everyone that serves us is protected and able to go home every night,” said Pat Englade, former Baton Rouge police chief.
Now more than ever, Englade is backing his goal with a vest that seems to block all high-powered rounds. After the July 2016 ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, Englade started the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF), providing vests and safety equipment to over 30 different agencies in ten parishes. Wednesday, he announced 180 Angel Armor vests have been provided to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Several weeks ago, EBRSO deputies were measured for the vests. Compared to others, the Angel Armor vests weigh less than 10 lbs and block more than just handgun rounds thanks to two plates in the vests.
“The first plate stops all your handgun rounds. The second plate stops AK-47 rounds and 300 blackout and they’re held together by rare earth magnets. When you snap these two plates together, you’ll stop your 308 rounds,” said Angel Armor co-founder, Josh Richardson.
The widows of some fallen officers in Baton Rouge stand behind the added protection. “On that particular day, he had a vest, but his vest was not able to handle rifle power,” said BRPD Officer Matthew Gerald’s widow, Dechia Gerald.
“My husband was shot and he was shot in the torso. Had a vest helped? We don’t know. Could it have helped? We don’t know. You can’t go back and do the what ifs,” said EBRSO Lt. Shawn Anderson’s widow, Becky Anderson.
Some EBRSO deputies have already received their vests, which go on under their uniforms. CALEF requires sheriff’s offices to have a “must wear” policy, something EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has already put into place. “The threat that’s faced to law enforcement today, I can’t imagine anybody not putting on that vest,” said Gautreaux.
Thanks to EBRSO putting federal grant money towards CALEF’s donations, deputies on the front lines will be the first to receive the vests. Meanwhile, Englade is working to get all firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement officials in East Baton Rouge Parish an Angel Armor vest. “This has been probably the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life, just seeing these guys when they get these vests,” said Englade.
Each vest costs $1,500. Anyone wishing to help towards CALEF’s mission can do so here.
