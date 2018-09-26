E Feliciana DA, attorney once again at odds over case involving Confederate monument

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - The East Feliciana DA and a Baton Rouge attorney will once again face off in court over a Confederate monument outside the courthouse. The attorney claims the case should be thrown out.
The motions just keep coming in this case, the latest one over police reports.
Attorney, Niles Haymer, has once again filed a motion to quash, or dismiss, charges against his client, Ronnie Anderson. This time, he’s citing what he calls flawed reports from the Wilson Police Department.
Haymer says there are glaring grammatical errors, missing information, and says above all, they weren’t notarized. He argues that based on these reports, the case should be thrown out and the possession of a stolen firearm charges dropped against his client, but DA Sam D’Aquilla says, “not so fast.”
“You cannot put somebody’s life in the balance based on such a badly written report. I think you should go to that officer and send that officer to training and I think you should dismiss this case against Ronnie Anderson,” said Haymer.
“A police report by itself is not going to negate the fact that a crime occurred. If a crime occurred in East Feliciana Parish, then we’re going to do everything we can to prosecute it," said D’Aquilla.
This is not their first disagreement in court over the case. Haymer also filed a change of venue motion back in July, saying the Confederate monument outside the courthouse there would make it impossible for his client to get a fair shake in court. The DA then called those claims “ridiculous and embarrassing.” That motion has since been denied, but Haymer filed a revised change of venue motion last week.
A hearing where a judge will decide what happens next in the case and what will become of these motions is set for November 7.
