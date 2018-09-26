Daycare ordered to shut down ‘immediately’ plans to open Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Owners at the Alphabet Soup daycare in Prairieville said they plan on opening their doors Wednesday morning, even after a judge said they must shut down immediately.
Jill Craft, the attorney representing Alphabet Soup, said the owners have filed an appeal to the 19th Judicial District Court and have requested a stay. Craft added they hope to get a decision from a judge Wednesday morning about the stay, which, if approved, will allow the business to remain open pending the appeal.
RELATED STORIES:
A judge ruled Tuesday that the daycare had to shut down “immediately” after revoking its license. The owners of the facility were accused of having “a history of noncompliance,” according to a news release from the state of Louisiana. Alphabet Soup’s owners said the state unfairly targeted them and hit them with random citations after they complained about one particular state inspector.
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Department of Education claimed the daycare threatened, quote, the “health and well-being” of the children there. The state cited 70 deficiencies against Alphabet Soup over the past two years, including, “insufficient child-to-staff ratios, supervision, and documentation.”
The daycare has been in operation since 2002.
We hope to speak with parents as they arrive Wednesday morning. We will also have the latest on the court’s decision whether or not to grant the stay.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.