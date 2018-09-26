Community says goodbye to Southside Elementary

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday, the Denham Springs community said goodbye to Southside Elementary.
Former and current students joined teachers from the past and present to remember the school, but this isn’t the end for the school; it’s just leaving behind the building. But those who went there say it deserved a final send-off before they start again.
“We’re very sad not to be here anymore, but at the same time, if we can’t be here, it’s going to be a great experience to do something new, to move forward to a new building. We leave behind so many great memories, but it’s also the fact that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We can move forward and begin to make new memories in a new location,” said Laura Williams, principal of Southside Elementary.
The school will now be in a shared building with Southside Junior High School on Highway 16.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.