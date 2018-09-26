Baton Rouge Women’s Week to highlight women in today’s world

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge plans to highlight women by hosting a 10-day celebration of events.
Baton Rouge Women’s Week kick off Friday, October 5 and runs through October 14.
During the celebration, there are more than 100 mostly free events and activities planned including free presentations like acting classes, skin workshops, and healthy cooking ideas, There are also several free fitness classes, like the Party in Pink Zumbathon.
The events were organized to strengthen, showcase and explore the role of women in today’s world. The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is throwing a kick-off luncheon to start the celebration.
The luncheon is Friday, October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
Tickets for the luncheon start at $36 and can be purchased online.
