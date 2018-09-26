Baton Rouge transitional home for veterans set to receive revitalization

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A transitional home for veterans in Baton Rouge will be revitalized Thursday.
The Garfield House transitional home for veterans will be transformed thanks to a partnership between The Home Depot Foundation and Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge.
The Garfield House is located on West Garfield Street. The revitalization will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials said the facility will be updated to improve the quality of life for the nine veterans there to receive treatment for substance use disorders and mental illness. They added The Garfield House also needs outdoor space for the veterans.
Organizers said more than 50 Team Depot volunteers will be on hand to help with the transformation of The Garfield House.
Volunteer projects will include:
- Removing carpeting and installing laminate flooring
- Installing new cabinets
- General unit repairs and painting
- Updating fencing
- Landscaping
