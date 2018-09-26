Baton Rouge selects Gotcha for bike share program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday that Gotcha was selected to launch the first public bike share program in Baton Rouge.
Officials said services will include the siting, installation, operation, maintenance, and ongoing management of the program by Gotcha in partnership with city-parish government. They added system will be available in approve locations in the city, Louisiana State University, and Southern University.
“Launching bike share in Baton Rouge continues our commitment to expanding transportation alternatives for our citizens," said Broome. “Throughout this process, we were seeking a partner with the expertise to serve both the community and local universities with integrated, multi-modal forms of environmentally-friendly transportation. I am excited that this system increases alternative forms of transportation, reduces parking issues, and promotes an active, vibrant city-parish.”
“We’re excited to partner with the city-parish of Baton Rouge to provide convenient and efficient ways for residents to reduce vehicle usage," said Sean Flood, CEO of Gotcha. “Gotcha is committed to enhancing the health, mobility, and landscape of our partner communities and the leaders of the city share this commitment.”
According to officials, the bike share program will launch in early 2019 and will include 500 GPS-enabled e-bikes and 50 hubs across the city. They said riders will have the ability to locate and reserve bikes through Gotcha’s app.
