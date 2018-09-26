Baton Rouge meth dealer given 10 years in jail

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge drug dealer has been sentenced to ten years in jail following a conviction of possession with intent to distribute 500 g or more of methamphetamine.
The Department of Justice says Derrick Reymond Robinson, 37, was sentenced Wednesday, September 26. His sentenced includes five years of supervised release following his ten years behind bars. At the time of his offense, DOJ officials say Robinson was on supervised released from a conviction in 2012 for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Robinson has also been sentenced to an additional two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release. These sentences will run concurrently.
Back on November 22, 2016, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana at Robinson’s house. The following day, a search warrant was executed at the house, where officers found a black cooler-type container in Robinson’s bedroom with significant amounts of math, heroin, marijuana, oxycodone, and ecstasy inside. Officers also found a digital scale inside the container.
“This sentence should serve as a stark reminder to dope dealers in our district that our office is determined to use our resources to remove them from our streets so that our children can grow up in safe, drug free neighborhoods. I am very proud of the outstanding efforts of our prosecutors, the DEA, and the Baton Rouge Police Department,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
