Baton Rouge meth dealer given 10 years in jail

The Department of Justice says Derrick Reymond Robinson, 37, was sentenced Wednesday, September 26. His sentenced includes five years of supervised release following his ten years behind bars. At the time of his offense, DOJ officials say Robinson was on supervised released from a conviction in 2012 for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Robinson has also been sentenced to an additional two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release. These sentences will run concurrently.