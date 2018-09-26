Baton Rouge bicycling clubs encourage safe riding

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Hope McCorkle rides her bicycle from Broadmoor to downtown every day to get to and from work. She’s one of Baton Rouge’s biggest cheerleaders for safe biking in the city.
McCorkle recently stopped by One Stop Homeless Services Center to install lights on bikes for the homeless as part of Bike Baton Rouge’s safe biking initiative for the homeless.
“I explained that it is important for bikes to be seen and that the law says that bikes need lights,” she said.
There are several cycling groups in Baton Rouge that promote safe cycling, such as Bike Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Bike Club, and Geaux Ride.
McCorkle is an active member of Bike Baton Rouge and a participant of the Capital Heights Social ride that meets every Wednesday evening. The group ride is open to the public and is described as a safe and slow ride, adaptable for riders of all levels.
CAPITAL HEIGHTS SOCIAL RIDE
- Wednesdays at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ingleside United Methodist Church
- 4264 Capital Heights Ave.
Participating riders use beach cruisers, BMX bikes, hybrids. mountain bikes, road bike, tandems, folding bikes, recumbents, trikes and everything in between.
Not only does McCorkle participate in a number of local rides, she’s also organized two high profile community rides, including CycloFemme, a Mother’s Day ride that’s part of a nationwide initiative, and the Great Cycling Challenge.
CLICK HERE for a current calendar to find an upcoming social ride that you can join.
RELATED STORIES:
If you know a local influencer making a difference in the Baton Rouge fitness scene that should be featured on Get Fit Red Stick, send an email to achilders@wafb.com
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.