Baby Dallas, born with numerous life-threatening conditions, needs your help

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A parents worst nightmare, a baby born with numerous life-threatening, severe health problems. His daily struggle for survival with his mother who refuses to give up.
Mother, Tyranesha, and her young son, Dallas, are fighting for each day. Tyranesha says she is going through a financial crisis and is trying to put money away for a better home for her child, who requires several pieces of medical equipment, including a pacemaker and nebulizer for breathing treatments.
Dallas is set to receive a heart transplant in Texas in the coming months. He has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including open heart procedures.
Tyranesha, who is also in college at Grand Canyon University, is asking for the public’s help.
Click here to donate to help Dallas.
