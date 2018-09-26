2 arrested after baby exposed to meth in Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -A man and woman from Zachary are facing charges after a 10-month-old infant was treated for methamphetamine exposure, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dandilea Partin and Julius Theodore Kirkland Jr. were arrested on September 22 after the baby was treated at a local hospital.
Partin told deputies she took the baby to Kirkland’s house in Zachary around 9 p.m. on September 21 after suffering symptoms from Chron’s disease.
Kirkland is the father of two of Partin’s four children, according to court records.
Deputies say Partin left the baby on Kirkland’s bed and in his care before going into the bathroom.
When she emerged from the bathroom the baby was “crawling in circles exhibiting symptoms similar to seizure-like activity,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The two then reportedly brought the baby to the Lane Regional Hospital in Zachary where the baby tested positive for methamphetamine. The baby was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Deputies say Partin had prior knowledge that Kirkland was a “heavy crystal meth user” and his house had no electricity before she went there with the baby.
Partin and Kirkland have been charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.