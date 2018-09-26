Accident puts Christmas at risk for 4,000 Baton Rouge kids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides presents for more than 4,000 needy Baton Rouge children every year, but a car accident could keep those kids from getting their toys on Christmas Day.
The Salvation Army usually distributes donations from the old Mervyn’s at Cortana Mall, but a car collided into its outside wall, causing structural damage to the building a few weeks ago.
Without the facility, there might not be an Angel Tree program this year.
“I’m convinced that God is going to provide,” said Salvation Army Major Don Tekautz. “There’s good people in this community who just need to know what our need is.”
Because Mervyn’s usually donates their space, the Salvation Army has a limited budget for rent. They’re looking for an empty building with at least 20,000 square feet to use for all of November and December.
Angel Tree adoptions begin Tuesday, November 2, so the Salvation Army hopes to have a new warehouse by the weekend. Tekautz says a number of alternatives have already fallen through, adding that Cortana Mall’s management has been “wonderful” in trying to reach a solution.
“We need a Christmas miracle to happen three months out,” he said.
To help, call the Baton Rouge Salvation Army at 225-355-4483. Ask for “Major Don.”
