WANTED: Police looking for person responsible for hit and run death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help solving a hit and run case from back in July that claimed the life of one man.
Police say the incident happened on July 25 just before 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Brookstown Drive. The crash claimed the life of Dwayne Brandon.
The driver reportedly hit Brandon, then fled the scene. A white, plastic mirror cap was found in a ditch at the scene. Based on the style of the mirror cap, police believe the vehicle involved was a white, 1999 to 2003 Honda Accord.
Anyone with information in this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward.
